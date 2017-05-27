British Airways cancels all Heathrow and Gatwick flights after global IT outage

Passengers report long queues, delays and flights being held on runways

Updated: 20 minutes ago
 

British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 6pm on Saturday due to a global computer outage.

Passengers have been told not to travel to the London airports because of “extreme congestion” at the terminals, with all BA planes grounded.

“We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide,” the airline said in a statement.

Passengers on social media reported long delays and flights by the IAG-owned airline being held on runways, at the start of a long holiday weekend in Britain. Others reported they were unable to check in for their flights online.

British Airways staff writing gate information on a white board at Heathrow Airport, as the airline is “experiencing a global system outage”. Photograph: @theboyg/PA Wire
British Airways staff writing gate information on a white board at Heathrow Airport, as the airline is “experiencing a global system outage”. Photograph: @theboyg/PA Wire

“Still on the tarmac at Leeds. #britishairways reckon Heathrow is so backed up we can’t set off. No way we’ll make our Vegas flight,” one passenger David Raine wrote on Twitter.