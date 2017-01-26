Brexit: UK’s Article 50 bill to be rushed through parliament

The Article 50 legislation paving the way for British prime minister Theresa May to start the Brexit process is to be rushed through the House of Commons within a fortnight.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill is being rushed through Parliament in order to meet Ms May’s deadline for triggering Article 50 by the end of March.

It will face its first test next week, with debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But MPs reacted with anger after it was confirmed that the detailed scrutiny stages - where dozens of amendments are expected to be considered - will be allocated just three days, with the Bill expected to clear the Commons on Wednesday February 8th.

The legislation, which has just two clauses including the description of its short title, is “straightforward”, the Department for Exiting the European Union said.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said: “The British people have made the decision to leave the EU and this Government is determined to get on with the job of delivering it.

“So today we have introduced a Bill in Parliament which will allow us to formally trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

“I trust that Parliament, which backed the referendum by six to one, will respect the decision taken by the British people and pass the legislation quickly.”

Further scrutiny

The legislation states that the prime minister “may notify, under Article 50 (2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU”.

The government was forced to draw up the legislation after losing an appeal at the Supreme Court, where judges ruled that parliament must give permission to start the Brexit process.

After clearing the Commons, the legislation will be passed to the House of Lords, where the Government does not have a majority, for further scrutiny. But ministers are confident they will be able to get the Bill passed and peers are expected to be mindful of the fact that as unelected parliamentarians they risk accusations of attempting to frustrate the democratic will of the people if they hold up the legislation.

‘Muzzle’

The second reading, the first Commons hurdle for the Bill, will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and some MPs are expected to oppose it outright. It will then undergo its committee stage the following week, which is when the government will face numerous attempts to amend the legislation from MPs on all sides.

The Liberal Democrats have vowed to oppose the Bill unless there is a guarantee of a fresh public vote on the final Brexit deal agreed with Brussels, and the SNP has indicated its MPs will table 50 amendments to the legislation.

SNP Commons leader Pete Wishart said “everything will be rushed through” and concluded within days for the Bill, as he pressed the Government to publish its Brexit White Paper before committee stage.

A number of Labour MPs hit out at the amount of time given to debate the Bill, with Chuka Umunna accusing the government of trying to “muzzle” the Commons.

Former Cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw said: “Just three days to debate the detail of the most important issue facing this country in a generation, the repercussions of which will face generations to come, is totally unacceptable.”

But Commons Leader David Lidington, who announced the timetable, accused MPs of expressing “synthetic rage” and insisted that plenty of time has been given to what will be a two-clause Bill.

