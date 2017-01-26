Brexit: UK’s Article 50 bill to be published on Thursday
Bill seeks authorisation from parliament to start formal Brexit process
Legislation paving the way for Theresa May to start the Brexit process will be published on Thursday. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire
The British government’s bill seeking authorisation from parliament to start the formal Brexit process by triggering Article 50 of the European Union’s Lisbon Treaty will be published at 12.30pm on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.
Parliament is scheduled to start debating the bill on Tuesday next week.
Reuters