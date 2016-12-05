Brexit: UK government’s appeal over article 50 gets under way

Britain’s attorney general has defended the right of Theresa May’s government to start the process of leaving the European Union without seeking parliamentary approval, arguing that the high court was wrong to insist that MPs must have their say.

Jeremy Wright was speaking at the start of four days of argument before the supreme court, which is considering the government’s appeal against the high court ruling.

Mr Wright told the 11 judges that the case raised issues that went to the heart of Britain’s constitutional order and the relationship between parliament and the executive.

He said that successive parliaments had agreed that governments could use prerogative power to negotiate international treaties and agreements, including those involving the EU.

“We say the use of the prerogative in these circumstances was not only lawful but supported by the constitutional settlement,” he said.

The government appealed to the supreme court after Gina Miller, a businesswoman, and Deir Dos Santos, a Spanish-born hairdresser, successfully argued in the high court that MPs must approve the triggering of article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty because leaving the EU would remove rights conferred on British citizens when Parliament voted to join the Common Market in 1972.

At the start of Monday’s proceedings, supreme court president Lord Neuberger condemned threats made to Ms Miller and Mr Dos Santos and banned the publication of their home addresses.

“Threatening and abusing people because they are exercising their fundamental right to go to court undermines the rule of law. Anyone who communicates such threats or abuse should be aware that there are legal powers designed to ensure that access to the courts is available to everyone,” he said.

Lord Neuberger also defended the independence of the justices hearing the appeal, after some newspapers suggested that they could be hostile to Britain leaving the EU.

“We are aware of the strong feelings associated with the many wider political questions surrounding the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union. However, as will be apparent from the arguments before us, those wider political questions are not the subject of this appeal,” he said.

“This appeal is concerned with legal issues, and, as judges, our duty is to consider those issues impartially, and to decide the case according to the law. That is what we shall do.”

The court will also consider interventions from the Scottish and Welsh governments and two cases from Northern Ireland, one brought by a group of politicians and civil society groups, and the other by Raymond McCord, a campaigner on behalf of victims of violence.

The politicians, who include SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Alliance’s David Ford, want the court to determine if any provisions of the 1998 Northern Ireland Act, the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) and the British-Irish Agreement, mean that an Act of Parliament is needed before triggering Article 50.

The court will also consider if Stormont must have a role in approving the start of Brexit negotiations, and whether triggering article 50 without parliamentary approval could breach equality legislation introduced after the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr McCord, whose son was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997, posed the same four questions, along with a fifth asking if the consent of the Northern Ireland public is required before starting Brexit negotiations. A majority of voters in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU in June’s referendum and Mr McCord argues that leaving the EU will change the constitutional status of Northern Ireland without the consent of its people.

“The GFA expressly provides that ‘it would be wrong to change the status of Northern Ireland without the consent of its people’. The people of Northern Ireland have expressly voted to be governed by a combination of law emanating from Westminster, the Northern Ireland Assembly, law arising from meetings of the North-South and East-West bodies, the ECHR and, most significantly for the purposes of the Applicant’s case, EU law,” Mr McCord’s lawyers said in a written submission to the court.

“The people of Northern Ireland do not consent to the removal of any one column of this legal structure…The transfer of law-making power from EU institutions to Westminster is unacceptable to them. The removal of EU citizenship rights which serve to dilute the significance of Irish or British citizenship is unacceptable.”

Representatives from the Irish embassy in London were in court on Monday to observe proceedings.