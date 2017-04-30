Brexit: Theresa May braces for difficult negotiations

British prime minister Theresa May said on Sunday the UK’s divorce talks with the European Union would be difficult, responding to the tough stance taken by EU leaders over the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

EU leaders endorsed stiff divorce terms for Britain on Saturday and warned Britons to have “no illusions” about swiftly securing a new relationship to keep their access to EU markets.

“What this shows, and what some of the other comments we’ve seen coming from European leaders shows, is that there are going to times when these negotiations are going to be tough,” Mrs May told the BBC.

Mrs May also reaffirmed her position that she would be prepared to walk away from the talks on leaving the EU without a deal if she did not like what was on offer from Brussels.

She said EU leaders knew “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” and claimed she was “confident” of securing a good Brexit deal.

Her comments came as the other 27 EU leaders agreed their final negotiating guidelines, including an insistence on a ”phased” approach which would put the rights of EU citizens and the disputed “divorce bill” as part of the first tranche of issues to be dealt with before trade talks begin.

Mrs May told BBC One’sAndrew Marr Show: “What they (EU leaders) are very clear about is, yes, they do want to start discussions about money.”

“I’m very clear that at the end of the negotiations we need to be clear not just about the Brexit arrangement, the exit, how we withdraw, but also what our future relationship is going to be.”

Pressed on whether she would commit to paying a divorce bill before Britain leaves the bloc, she said: “The EU has also said that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

European Council president Donald Tusk has previously said that reciprocal guarantees, which also provided certainty for British ex-pats living on the continent, were foremost among issues to be addressed.

Mrs May said: “There are things we absolutely agree on should be early in those discussions, the position of EU citizens living here in the UK and the position of UK citizens living in those 27 European countries, absolutely we agree should be in the discussions.”

PA/Reuters