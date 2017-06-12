Brexit talks may not start on planned date, says David Davis

David Davis has signalled that discussions on the UK’s exit from the European Union may not start on June 19th as anticipated.

The Brexit secretary said the talks would take place that week, but not necessarily on the Monday due to the clash with the Queen’s speech at Westminster.

Mr Davis also indicated “we will start down this process” by focusing on the divorce proceedings from the EU before moving on to trade.

Brussels has insisted that talks on the so-called divorce, taking in issues including the fee the UK will have to pay to sever its ties, must make sufficient progress before any discussion on a future trade agreement could begin.

The UK Government wants the talks to take place in parallel during the Brexit process.

Theresa May had repeatedly said during the election campaign that the Brexit talks would start 11 days after the June 8th vote, using it as a warning that Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour was not ready for the negotiations.

Mr Davis indicated there could be a slight delay before he enters the negotiating chamber.

He told Sky News: “It’s in the week of next week, basically, the first discussions.

“My permanent secretary is actually in Brussels today talking to them about the details.

“It may not be on the Monday because we also have got the Queen’s speech that week and I will have to speak in that, and so on. ”

‘Brits abroad’

Mr Davis added: “In the first round we are going to have pretty long meetings at roughly one week a month – which is much, much faster than any previous trade deal they have done.

“The first bit of it – Brussels want to do the so-called divorce proceedings first – the first bit of that includes European citizens in the UK.

“It includes money, they want to talk about that, we think it should come later, and Northern Ireland.

Dismissing the prospect of a unilateral decision to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK, he stressed he had “to worry about the million or so Brits abroad”.

Asked if he was now accepting Brussels’ timetable, as set out by chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Mr Davis said: “What we have said is we will start down this process but I will have some discussions with Mr Barnier about how we progress to the wider thing of the trade area.

“The most important thing in the aggregate is the trade area.”

Softer Brexit

Meanwhile, Mrs May’s weakened position in the House of Commons as a result of losing her majority has fuelled speculation the Tories would be forced to soften their stance on Brexit.

Mr Davis suggested he was open to co-operation with Labour on the issue but rejected the idea of the UK remaining in the single market.

The EU had made clear “you cannot stay in the single market and have control of your borders” and “there’s no sign of them changing their position”.

Senior Tories including Ruth Davidson and Chancellor Philip Hammond have stressed the need to put the economy first in the negotiations, which has been taken to suggest disagreement with the focus on curbing immigration.

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner also appeared to soften Labour’s stance on membership of the single market, acknowledging it was “an open question” whether Britain could remain inside the arrangement which would require maintaining freedom of movement.

Mr Gardiner told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s an open question as to what we can get.

“What we criticised her [Theresa May] for doing was taking membership of the single market off the table right from the beginning.”

– PA