Brexit: Parliament must approve triggering of article 50

Britain’s supreme court has ruled that parliament must approve the UK’s departure from the European Union.

On Tuesday, judges ruled, by a majority of eight to three, that prime minister Theresa May cannot lawfully bypass MPs and peers by using the royal prerogative to trigger article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and start the two-year process of negotiating the UK’s divorce from its EU partners.

British attorney general Jeremy Wright said the government was “disappointed” with the verdict.

“But we have the good fortune to live in a country where everyone has to obey the law. So of course the government will comply,” he said.

“The court has been very clear throughout this case that it has not been deciding whether the United Kingdom should or should not leave the European Union.

“The people of the United Kingdom have already made that decision. . Now enacting that decision will be a political matter and not a legal matter.”

Britain’s Brexit secretary David Davis will make a further statement in the Commons on the ruling today.

The ruling is a blow to Ms May, who has repeatedly said she intends to trigger article 50 by the end of March following the clear majority in favour of Brexit in the June 2016 referendum.

It was won by a wide-ranging group of anti-article 50 campaigners led by investment manager Gina Miller and Londoner Deir Dos Santos.

The judge also said the British government does not have to consult any of the devolved administrations, including Northern Ireland, before triggering article 50.

The judge said the Sewell Convention, which says that normally Scotland has to give legislative consent to any legislation at Westminster affecting devolved matters, is a convention (ie, not law) and not within the jurisdiction of the court.

More to follow.

Agencies