Brexit: May will trigger article 50 on March 29th

British prime minister Theresa May will trigger article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the formal notification of the United Kingdom’s intention to leave the European Union, on March 29th, a spokesman for the British leader said on Monday. The United Kingdom has informed European Council president Donald Tusk’s office of Ms May’s intention, the spokesman said.

The move will formally trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union following a referendum in June last year.

Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty sets out how an EU country might voluntarily leave the union. Article 50 says: “Any member state may decide to withdraw from the union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements.”

No country has ever invoked Article 50 – yet.

No country has ever invoked article 50 before.

The announcement means that Ms May will meet her self-imposed deadline of the end of March to get the withdrawal process under way.

She was cleared to take the step when the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act gained royal assent last week, after a Supreme Court ruling forced her to seek the approval of both Houses of Parliament.

Ms May will address MPs in a statement to the House of Commons following her regular weekly session of prime minister’s questions on March 29th.

Mr Tusk has previously said he expects to release an initial response to the article 50 notification within 48 hours, and an extraordinary summit of the remaining 27 EU member states is due to be called within four to six weeks.

That summit will draw up a mandate for the European Commission’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, probably allowing talks to begin in earnest in May.