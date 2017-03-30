Brexit: ‘Great repeal bill’ to create sweeping powers to change laws

The British government will create sweeping temporary powers to allow ministers to tweak laws that would otherwise not “work appropriately” after Brexit, David Davis has announced.

Unveiling the government’s white paper on the “great repeal bill”, the Brexit secretary told MPs that as well as transposing aspects of EU legislation into UK law, the bill would create a new power to “correct the statute book”.

“Once EU law has been converted into domestic law, parliament will be able to pass legislation to amend, repeal or improve any piece of EU law it chooses – as will the devolved legislatures, where they have power to do so,” he said.

“However, further steps will be needed to provide a smooth and orderly exit. This is because a large number of laws – both existing domestic laws and those we convert into UK law – will not work properly if we leave the EU without taking further action.

“Some laws, for example, grant functions to an EU institution with which the UK might no longer have a relationship.

“To overcome this, the great repeal bill will provide a power to correct the statute book where necessary to resolve the problems which will occur as a consequence of leaving the EU.”

Time-limited

Mr Davis said the new powers would be temporary. “I can confirm this power will be time-limited. And parliament will need to be satisfied that the procedures in the bill for making and approving the secondary legislation are appropriate.

“Given the scale of the changes that will be necessary and the finite amount of time available to make them, there is a balance to be struck between the importance of scrutiny and correcting the statute book in time.

“As the constitution committee in the other place recently put it, ‘… the challenge parliament will face is in balancing the need for speed, and thus for governmental discretion, with the need for proper parliamentary control of the content of the UK’s statute book.’”

However, the plan was condemned by Labour as a power-grab, allowing changes to be made with less parliamentary scrutiny.

The shadow Brexit secretary, Keir Starmer, said the proposed bill “gives sweeping powers to the executive” to change regulations.

Mr Starmer argued: “Sweeping, because it proposes a power to use a delegated legislation to correct and thus change primary legislation, and also devolved legislation. Sweeping because of the sheer scale of the exercise.”

He continued: “In those circumstances one might expect some pretty rigorous safeguards to the use of these sweeping powers, but none are found in the white paper. In those circumstances we should go back to first principles – and that is, there should be no change to rights and protections without primary legislation”.

Mr Davis, Mr Starmer said, must “face down those on his own side who will not be able to resist the temptation to water these rights and protections down before they’re even put into this bill”.

In response, Mr Davis said the new powers would not be used for such issues. “I have actually said it in my statement, if he reads it,” he said. “Let me reiterate – the use of delegated legislation will be for technical changes.”

These would be things such as changing regulations to refer to a UK regulatory body rather than the former EU equivalent, he added.

Over-excitable demands

Nick Clegg, who leads on Brexit matters for the Liberal Democrats, praised Mr Davis for “ignoring some of the more over-excitable demands from parts of the Brexit press and some of his backbenchers”.

However, Mr Clegg said there must be reassurance that EU directives on issues such as working time and environmental issues would remain in place, whatever the objections of critics.

Mr Clegg said: “He will know there is a fork in the road: the government will have to either keep those provisions in domestic legislation, in which case they will reasonably say, what on earth was the point of leaving the EU in the first place, or he will remove those provisions, in which case the EU will need exacting safeguards to ensure we’re not undercutting EU standards.”

Later during the debate, Mr Davis said he would expect that MPs would have a vote on any decision to pull the UK out of the European Economic Area, the wider EU-based free trade area.

Asked by Labour’s Kevin Brennan whether this would be the subject of a separate vote, as it did not feature in the white paper, Mr Davis replied: “Depending on what the policy decision is, I would think it was quite likely to come before parliament.”

