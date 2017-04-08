Boris Johnson cancels Russia visit over Assad links

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson has pulled out of a visit to Moscow in the wake of a reported chemical weapons attack by Syrian government forces, saying: “We deplore Russia’s continued defence of the Assad regime.”

Mr Johnson was due to visit Russia on Monday for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, which would have been the first visit to the country by a British foreign secretary in more than five years.

However, on Saturday, Mr Johnson cancelled the visit, attacking the Kremlin and saying he would instead focus on building support with allies to secure a ceasefire in war-torn Syria.

“We deplore Russia’s continued defence of the Assad regime, even after the chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians,” he said.

“We call on Russia to do everything possible to bring about a political settlement in Syria and work with the rest of the international community to ensure that the shocking events of the last week are never repeated.”

PA