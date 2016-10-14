Baby boy dies, child seriously injured in dog attack in UK

A baby boy has died and another child has been seriously injured after they were attacked by a dog in the UK.

Emergency services were called to an address in Harwich Road, Colchester, at 3.10pm on Thursday.

The boy who was wounded was left with “life-changing injuries”, Essex Police said.

A woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries after being bitten by the dog, whose breed is unknown.

Chief Insp Elliot Judge said: “This is a tragic incident that Essex Police is investigating.

“Specially trained officers are providing support to the family at this difficult time.”

Officers removed the dog from the property after the incident.

PA