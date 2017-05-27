BA cancels Heathrow and Gatwick flights after global IT outage

British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 6pm on Saturday due to a global computer outage.

Passengers have been told not to travel to the London airports because of “extreme congestion” at the terminals, with all BA planes grounded.

We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 27, 2017

Sat on plane at Heathrow for hour and a half now. @British_Airways Captain describes IT problem as "catastrophic". Can we revert to manual? — Martyn Kent (@martyn_kent) May 27, 2017

were delayed but no one knows how long and were not allowed to buy food or drink! Thanks #britishairways pic.twitter.com/ZEhGcDTqMt — emma kate (@emma_sweede) May 27, 2017

Irish passengers travelling to Heathrow Airport in London were affected by the British Airways cancellations. Three flights from Dublin Airport to Heathrow at 11.05am, 12.50pm and 14.05pm on Saturday were cancelled with later flights all running as normal.

“We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide,” said BA.

Passengers on social media reported long delays and flights by the IAG-owned airline being held on runways, at the start of a long holiday weekend in Britain. Others reported they were unable to check in for their flights online.

“Still on the tarmac at Leeds. #britishairways reckon Heathrow is so backed up we can’t set off. No way we’ll make our Vegas flight,” wrote one passenger David Raine wrote on Twitter.