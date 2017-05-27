BA cancels Heathrow and Gatwick flights after global IT outage

Irish passengers travelling to Heathrow affected by cancellations, with three flights off

Updated: about 6 hours ago

Flight cancellations by British Airways following a global IT outage on Saturday, May 28th causes large queues and congestion at London's two biggest airports. Video: Reuters

 

British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 6pm on Saturday due to a global computer outage.

Passengers have been told not to travel to the London airports because of “extreme congestion” at the terminals, with all BA planes grounded.

Irish passengers travelling to Heathrow Airport in London were affected by the British Airways cancellations. Three flights from Dublin Airport to Heathrow at 11.05am, 12.50pm and 14.05pm on Saturday were cancelled with later flights all running as normal.

“We have experienced a major IT system failure that is causing very severe disruption to our flight operations worldwide,” said BA.

Passengers on social media reported long delays and flights by the IAG-owned airline being held on runways, at the start of a long holiday weekend in Britain. Others reported they were unable to check in for their flights online.

“Still on the tarmac at Leeds. #britishairways reckon Heathrow is so backed up we can’t set off. No way we’ll make our Vegas flight,” wrote one passenger David Raine wrote on Twitter.