Trump under pressure to endorse Paris climate change deal

US President Donald Trump will announce his decision on the United States’s continued participation in the Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday amid mixed signals about his intentions regarding the deal.

Mr Trump will make an announcement, alongside vice president Mike Pence, in the White House rose Garden at 3 pm local time (8 pm Irish time).

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Trump said he was listening to a “lot of people” from both sides of the argument as he prepared to take a decision on the landmark climate agreement which was signed by 195 countries in 2015.

Should the United States withdraw, the world’s largest economy would find itself beside Syria and Nicaragua as the only UN members not to abide by the deal. Nicaragua chose not to endorse the pact because it did not go far enough, while Syria is struggling under a six-year civil war.

It is understood that senior business leaders, including the chief executives of companies such as Apple and Tesla, have urged the president not to withdraw from the deal, a position that is supported by his daughter Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But other advisors close to the president, including Steve Bannon, the architect of his “America First” policy and Scott Pruitt, a climate change sceptic whom the president appointed to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are in favour of withdrawing.

Should Mr Trump choose to withdraw unilaterally from the pact, the terms of the agreement stipulate that a formal withdrawal will not go into effect until November 2020 at the earliest. But Mr Trump could also choose to opt out of the 1992 UN framework convention on climate change which would allow an earlier withdrawal. Another option would be to insist that the deal go to the US senate for approval.

Global warming target

The landmark Paris Climate Agreement was signed in the French capital in late 2015, and 147 countries have now ratified the deal which seeks to reduce global warning by committing to keeping global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius and reviewing each country’s commitments every five years. But many in the Trump administration believe that the terms of the agreement were skewed against America.

Divisions between the US and its Western allies on climate change were laid bare at last weekend’s G7 summit in Sicily, when Mr Trump refused to endorse a legally-binding commitment on climate change.

“The entire discussion about climate was very difficult, if not to say very dissatisfying,” German chancellor Angela Merkel said after the meeting. “There are no indications whether the United States will stay in the Paris Agreement or not.”

Any move to quit the Paris deal would mark a major departure from president Barack Obama’s policy on climate change.

Mr Trump has already moved to dismantle his predecessor’s signature legislation on climate action, ordering the EPA to revoke Mr Obama’s Clean Power Plan (CPP) and scrapping several measures designed to combat global warming. These included lifting a 14-month old moratorium allowing federal lands to be used for coal mining and reviewing oil, gas and fracking regulations.

Mr Trump has previously described climate change as a “hoax” while the EPA chief Scott Pruitt, a former attorney general of Oklahoma holds similar views. Shortly after her nomination in March he publicly queried whether human activity was a primary contributor to global warming.

“I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” he said.

In a New York speech on Tuesday, UN chief António Guterres said it was “absolutely essential” that the world implemented the Paris Agreement.