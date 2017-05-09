Three people dead after avalanche in French Alps
Avalanche struck Alpine ski resort of Bonneval-sur-Arc at midday on Tuesday
Three people have died in an avalanche that struck the Alpine ski resort of Bonneval-sur-Arc in France, officials said.
The Savoie prefecture said the avalanche struck around noon on Tuesday, without giving details about the identities of casualties.
French media reported that the victims included two men and a woman who were experienced hikers.
PA