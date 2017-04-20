Three killed during anti-government protests in Venezuela

Two Venezuelan students and a National Guard sergeant died on Wednesday after being shot during protests against unpopular leftist president Nicolas Maduro.

Opposition supporters protested in Caracas and other cities in what they called “the mother of all marches,” accusing Mr Maduro of eroding democracy.

Crowds swelled to hundreds of thousands, including Maduro supporters who held a counter-demonstration in the capital at the urging of the president, and clashes were reported across the country.

Further demonstrations are planned for Thursday.

Mr Maduro said the protests are little more than opposition efforts to foment a coup. The opposition said Mr Moduro has morphed into a dictator.

Deaths

The deaths mean eight people have now been killed during protests in Venezuela this month. The opposition blames the deaths on security forces and alleged paramilitary groups. More than 400 people were arrested during protests on Wednesday, rights group Penal Forum said.

Wednesday’s dueling marches drew comparisons to the clashes between pro and anti-government protesters in 2002 that triggered a brief coup against late president Hugo Chavez.

Carlos Moreno (18) a student, was leaving his home to play soccer in Caracas when armed government supporters approached a nearby opposition gathering and fired shots, according to witnesses. He was shot in the head, they said, and three security officials said he later died in a clinic after undergoing surgery.

Later on Wednesday in the opposition hotbed of San Cristobal near the Colombia border, university student Paola Ramirez died after being shot by men pursuing her and her boyfriend, according to relatives and witnesses.

“We were on a motorbike and they were following us, shooting,” her boyfriend told Reuters. “I left her on a block where she was going to find her sister and I went to hide the bike. I heard shots and when I arrived she was on the ground. I tried to protect her as much as I could,” he added.

The opposition attributed both deaths to groups known as “colectivos,” armed government supporters who are frequently accused of involvement in confrontations during protests.

Sniper

A National Guard sergeant was killed by a sniper during violent protests in Miranda state and a colonel was injured, the human rights ombudsman Tarek Saab tweeted on Wednesday night.

The march followed a fortnight of violent protests triggered by a Supreme Court decision in March to assume the powers of the opposition-led congress - which it quickly reversed under international pressure.

The court’s move fuelled long-simmering anger over the ruling Socialist Party’s handling of the economy.

The opposition wants early elections, the freeing of jailed politicians, humanitarian aid, and respect for the autonomy of the opposition-led legislature.

Mr Maduro told a crown on Wednesday that a “corrupt and interventionist right-wing” had been defeated. “Today the people stood by Maduro!” the president said, blasting his rivals as “anti-Christs.” “We’ve triumphed again! Here we are, governing, governing, governing with the people!” he added, before breaking into song and dance.