Son of Che: The life of Camilo Guevara

Che Guevara’s son was four when he last saw his famous father, killed 50 years ago in Bolivia

Ruadhán Mac Cormaic in Havana

The famous poster (right) of Che Guevara created by Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick, and an image of Camilo Guevara (left) given a similar treatment. Illustration: Paul Scott

The famous poster (right) of Che Guevara created by Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick, and an image of Camilo Guevara (left) given a similar treatment. Illustration: Paul Scott

Even Camilo Guevara sometimes struggles to separate the man from the myth. For those who never met him, Che Guevara is an elusive character, an amalgam of the charismatic revolutionary who marched triumphantly into Havana in 1959 and the globally commodified brand whose stylised portraits inspire everything from intoxicating idealism to weary cynicism.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.