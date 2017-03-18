Son of Che: The life of Camilo Guevara
Che Guevara’s son was four when he last saw his famous father, killed 50 years ago in Bolivia
The famous poster (right) of Che Guevara created by Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick, and an image of Camilo Guevara (left) given a similar treatment. Illustration: Paul Scott
Even Camilo Guevara sometimes struggles to separate the man from the myth. For those who never met him, Che Guevara is an elusive character, an amalgam of the charismatic revolutionary who marched triumphantly into Havana in 1959 and the globally commodified brand whose stylised portraits inspire everything from intoxicating idealism to weary cynicism.