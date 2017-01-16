Several dead after shooting at Mexican music festival - reports

Several people are feared dead after shots were fired at a music festival in the Mexican resort of Playa Del Carmen.

Glasgow-based DJ Jackmaster tweeted that a gunman had opened fire in a club during the BPM festival, killing four or five people and wounding many others.

Video from the resort purported to show dozens of revellers fleeing the scene in panic. In one, shouts of “he’s got a gun” could be heard.

Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire. 4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur fuckin hotel if you're here at BPM — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017 This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected ♥ — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017 Caos en las calles de playa del carmen. NO SALGAN. Chaos on the streets. STAY SAFE. #blueparrot #bpm pic.twitter.com/ZHJZRq7PD3 — Pipe Llorens (@pipellorens) January 16, 2017

Staff at Mixmag, who were attending the festival, said shots had been fired at the Blue Parrot club during a closing party.

There have been unconfirmed reports that a second shooting was heard at The Jungle – another club taking part in the dance music and electronic dance music event.

More to follow.

Guardian Service