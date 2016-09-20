Podcast: Why are refugees not making it to Ireland?

One year ago, the EU laid out its plan for member states to take their fair share of asylum seekers in response to the refugee crisis.

Today it is clear the plan has not worked, and the State has taken in only 69 of its promised 2,600 refugees.

On this week’s World View podcast, Ruadhán Mac Cormaic explains what is causing the hold-up.

In part two of the podcast, Derek Scally is on the line from Berlin, where Angela Merkel’s CDU party had a poor result in local elections last weekend.

Her open-door policy for Syrian refugees has been blamed for diminishing her party’s electoral prospects.

She is now moving to reassure voters that matters are in hand, but what does that mean for Germany, Europe and the refugees?

