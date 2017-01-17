Podcast: Theresa May’s speech reflects London’s mindset

In her speech on Tuesday, British prime minister Theresa May finally gave us a few clues as to how the UK will leave the EU.

In Ireland, her commitment to preserve an open Border between the North and the South will be welcome. But does that tally with the other commitments she made?

In this week’s edition of World View, London Editor Denis Staunton speaks about the contradictions and hostages to fortune in Ms May’s speech, and examines some of her inflammatory and condescending language.

In last Saturday’s Irish Times, Guy Hedgecoe interviewed Jason Coghlan, an English bank robber-turned-legal advisor who helps English speakers dwelling in the south of Spain who find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Some of his clients are Irish, some of whom are involved in organised crime.

Guy explains why criminals flock to the region in such numbers, and how they are not just attracted to the weather.

The podcast also looks at this year’s World Economic Forum, the annual carnival of capitalism in Davos, Switzerland.

Suzanne Lynch report from the event, and on the growing sense that the problems posed by globalisation must be addressed by its leaders and proponents.