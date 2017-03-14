Podcast: Scottish independence referendum threatens to disrupt Brexit

Just as Theresa May prepares to pull the trigger on Article 50 and start Britain’s departure from the EU, Scotland’s first minister has thrown a spanner in the works with plans for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Denis Staunton reports from London on how the Brexit stakes have been raised by Nicola Sturgeon, who will next week ask the Scottish parliament to get behind #IndyRef2.

World View Podcast

Also on this week’s podcast, our Berlin correspondent Derek Scally has the latest on the growing row over the Turkish government’s attempts to hold rallies in European countries.

And, Asia correspondent Clifford Coonan reports on the strange details of the impeachment of South Korea’s disgraced ex-president Park Geun-Hye.

