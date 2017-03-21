Podcast: How will Hillary Clinton ‘come out of the woods’?

After her bruising defeat in the US presidential election, Hillary Clinton, one of the most scrutinised women in history, told a St Patrick’s Day event last week she may be “ready to come out of the woods”.

On this week’s podcast we talk to Amy Chozick, a New York Times reporter who has written about Clinton’s career since 2007.

She talks about the real Hillary Clinton as she observed her, the popular misconceptions that hindered Clinton’s pursuit of the presidency, and what kind of future she may have planned.

World View is a weekly foreign affairs podcast from The Irish Times.

Get World View for free every week by subscribing in iTunes. It can be listened to and downloaded via Soundcloud, while Android users can access the podcast via Stitcher. You can also find the latest episodes on The Irish Times app.