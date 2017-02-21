Podcast: Fintan O’Toole on Trump’s effective chaos

Will the controversies surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency lead to its downfall? Not likely.

“Even the most idiotic aspects of what Trump is saying feed into a larger idiocy, which is already well-established,” Irish Times columnist Fintan O’Toole tells this week’s edition of World View from New Jersey.

Mr Trump’s openness to the idea of a “one-state solution” to achieve peace between Israel and Palestine also startled the diplomatic community last week.

What would such a state look like? The podcast talks to Mark Weiss about what could prove to be a pivotal moment for the Middle East.

