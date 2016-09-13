Podcast: Clinton camp mishandles health scare news

Uncertainty over the reported timeline of events culminating in Hillary Clinton’s near-collapse outside a 9/11 commemoration has allowed her opponents to repeat the claim that she is dishonest and not trustworthy enough to be president.

On this week’s World View podcast Simon Carswell reports on the turn of events and how damaging they are to Clinton’s campaign.

World View

Migrants

Also on the podcast, Suzanne Lynch discusses moves in Europe to forge closer security ties in the face of terror threats and the continuing influx of migrants. What will it mean for the EU and how much integration will be acceptable here in Ireland?

And Guy Hedgecoe, having spent the morning at the Toro de la Vega festival in Tordesillas, Spain, reports on how a new ban on the traditional slaughter of bulls at the festival has led to conflict between locals and animal rights activists, and why the future for bloodsports in Spain is looking increasingly bleak.