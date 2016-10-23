Over 174 inmates escape in Haiti prison break

Most inmates of a northern Haitian prison escaped on Saturday after killing a guard and stealing firearms, according to authorities, who launched a manhunt for the 174 fugitives with support from UN peacekeepers.

Police set up checkpoints on roads leading from the prison and detained several people without identity cards, a Reuters witness said.

However, the 266 inmates of Arcahaie prison do not wear uniforms, making it easier for escapees to mingle outside the prison.

Eleven inmates were caught during the break, which happened during a period when some were bathing, officials said.

The inmates broke into an area used by the guards, stealing at least five rifles, among other weapons. One guard was shot dead.

Deaths

Haiti’s minister of justice, Camille Edouard Junior, said one prisoner died after falling off a wall and hitting his head during the escape from the Arcahaie prison, north of the capital Port-au-Prince.

“One guard was killed during the incident,” Mr Edouard Junior told Reuters.

“Three prisoners were wounded, including one who died as a consequence of his wounds.”

The US embassy in Haiti issued a security message about “a violent prison break in Arcahaie”, and advised its citizens to avoid the area.

Reuters