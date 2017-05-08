No end to turbulence for United Airlines over demise of giant rabbit

United Airlines has not explained why a giant rabbit died after being flown from London to Chicago or why it had the animal cremated within hours of his death, said a lawyer for the rabbit’s buyers.

Des Moines lawyer Guy Cook, representing an Iowa group that bought the continental giant rabbit named Simon, said his clients want details about Simon’s death and an explanation of why he was cremated before a postmortem could be conducted.

Mr Cook said he sent a letter to United on May 4th but has not received a reply, other than a confirmation that the matter had been referred to the airline’s lawyers.

“United has taken no action to rectify this,” said Mr Cook, raising larger questions about how the airline treats the animals it transports.

“This case is about more than one rabbit.”

Simon flew from Heathrow Airport to Chicago on April 20th and was supposed to fly an onward leg to Kansas City, Missouri, but he died after landing at O’Hare International Airport.

United spokesman Charles Hobart said the company had reached “a satisfactory resolution” with the rabbit’s breeder, Annette Edwards, from Worcestershire.

Asked about the letter from the animal’s buyers, the cremation or other issues, he said only that Ms Edwards was United’s customer and that she had turned down an offer of a postmortem.

He declined to answer other questions.

News of the rabbit’s death come as the airline struggles to restore its image following the videotaped removal of a passenger from a United aircraft at O’Hare airport.

Airline criticised

Images of the passenger, who was battered as he was dragged from the plane, circulated widely on social media and prompted condemnation and threats of a lawsuit.

The passenger quickly reached a settlement with United for an undisclosed sum.

Earlier, the airline was criticised after two young girls were not allowed on a flight because they wore leggings.

Speaking in front of a large video monitor displaying a photograph of the dead rabbit on its side in a large crate, Mr Cook said the group of Des Moines area businessmen who bought Simon had intended to display him at this summer’s Iowa state fair.

After winning a prize for the largest rabbit, the men intended to take Simon to other events and raise money for the fair, an Iowa event that stretches over 11 days in August, said Mr Cook.

The owners are seeking the costs of buying and transporting the rabbit – estimated at $2,300 dollars – and future earnings.

When he died, Simon was about 3½ft long and weighed 20lbs.

Mr Cook said he could have grown to weigh 40lbs, probably making the world’s biggest rabbit.

– (AP)