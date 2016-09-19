US-Russia truce plan in balance as Syrian army ends ceasefire

Syria’s army announced on Monday that a US-Russia brokered ceasefire had expired and gave no indication that it would be renewed, casting doubt on the survival of a plan by the two powers to launch joint military strikes against jihadi forces in the country.

Both President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and the rebels seeking to end his rule have accused each other of undermining the ceasefire. The deal is part of a multi-stage plan intended to begin with the truce and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid.

After seven days of continuous ceasefire – a deadline that would have been reached on Monday – Washington and Moscow then planned to begin joint strike operations against jihadi groups that have exploited the chaos in Syria’s six-year war to seize territory.

“This regime of calm was supposed to be a real opportunity to stop the bloodshed, but the armed terrorist groups flouted this agreement,” the army said in a statement. The Assad government describes nearly all armed groups opposing its four-decade rule as “terrorists”.

Rebels also said they believed the ceasefire was probably over. “It is now clear that the regime and Russia from the first day were not committed to the ceasefire,” said Yasser Alyousef, a spokesman for the opposition’s Nour al-Din al-Zinki brigades. “This is pushing us back to the military solutions.”

The already shaky ceasefire deal was soured on Saturday when US-led coalition forces targeting Islamic State, also known as Isis, said they had accidentally struck regime forces, killing more than 60 soldiers. The US was the first to acknowledge responsibility but since then Australia, Denmark and Britain have all said they took part in the strikes, which set off a war of words between Moscow and Washington over the weekend.

Russia on Monday indicated it would accept a regime refusal to remain committed to the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bearing in mind that the militants are not observing the ceasefire conditions, we regard its unilateral observance by the Syrian government forces as pointless,” said Lieutenant-General Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian official.

After days of relative calm, clashes in Syria escalated at the weekend. Fighting raged around Damascus, with Syrian forces bombing rebel held-suburbs and opposition forces firing rockets into districts in the heart of Mr Assad’s seat of power.

Rebel-held neighbourhoods in Aleppo came under air attack on Sunday evening for the first time since the truce. It was unclear if the strikes were by Syrian or Russian warplanes, which intervened on Mr Assad’s behalf last year. Either way, the attack has symbolic significance, as the rebel-held eastern districts of the city were to be the first to receive aid under the truce.

The UN is struggling to get the rebels and government forces to withdraw their forces from the northern route, which is designated to be a humanitarian corridor.

Officials working on the deal to bring in aid said that while all sides had failed to fulfil their commitments, the regime had been particularly difficult to work with. “Their messaging is so hard to understand, and you don’t know if it’s a condition or just a proposal . . . you just got the sense they really don’t want this deal,” one diplomat said.

The US-Russia agreement aimed not only to halt the bloodshed in Syria’s six-year war but to pave the way to restarting peace negotiations. Most significant for the two powers, however, was a plan to co-operate on strikes against Isis as well as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, a jihadi group that previously had links to al-Qaeda but has since revoked them.

The agreement also required opposition forces to distance themselves from Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, which has shared front lines with rebels against the regime. Russia said the US had done little to force a separation.

“The US has no effective leverage over the moderate opposition and does not understand the real conditions on the ground, “said Lieut-Gen Rudskoi.

Western diplomats negotiating with the rebels say Russia’s insistence on such quick separation was unrealistic, arguing that with the truce so shaky it would take time to encourage the opposition to stand against JFS, which is one of the most powerful forces on the ground.

Despite the US-Russian tensions and clashes, many regional diplomats said they had not lost hope.

“I’m still optimistic,” said one diplomat close to Moscow. “Yes the Russians want to give the Americans a hard time . . . but they very much want this deal to go forward and get what they’ve wanted since the beginning: military co-operation with Washington, which would signify they are equal powers in the region.”

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2016