Turkey sends more tanks into Syria to fight IS

Turkey, a member of the US-led coalition against Islamic State has opened up a new line of attack in northern Syria.

On Saturday, Turkish tanks crossed the frontier from Kilis province and entered the Syrian town of al-Rai , starting a western leg in an operation to sweep militants from its border.

“They (the tanks) entered the attack now,” said Mohammed Rasheed of the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group, which operates under the banner of the Free Syrian Army.

The wider offensive against Islamic State along the Syria-Turkey border is being waged by Turkish-backed FSA factions and has been supported by Turkish tanks and warplanes.

Meanwhile, US forces hit Islamic State targets overnight near Turkey’s border with Syria using a newly deployed mobile rocket system, a senior diplomat said on Saturday.

“USforces struck ISIL targets near Turkey’s border in Syria last night via newly deployed HIMARS system,” Brett McGurk, the special presidential envoy for the coalition to counter Islamic State, said on Twitter . HIMARS refers to a “High Mobility Artillery Rocket System”.

It was not immediately clear when the system was deployed at Turkey’s border.