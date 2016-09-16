Top Islamic State operative killed in coalition air strike
Restive Raqqa: Precision raid in Syria accounts for Wa’il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad
Wa’il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad killed on September 7th, according to the Pentagon. Photograph: Getty Images
US-led coalition forces killed a senior Islamic State leader who operated as the militant group’s minister of information in an air strike on September 7th, the Pentagon has said on Friday.
Spokesman Peter Cook said the precision strike took place near Raqqa, Syria, and targeted and killed Wa’il Adil Hasan Salman al-Fayad, also known as Dr Wa’il.