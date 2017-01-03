Syrian rebels suspend talks due to ceasefire violations

Syrian rebel groups say they are suspending talks ahead of planned peace negotiations later this month because of what they describe as continuing government violations of a four-day old ceasefire deal.

The agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey is to be followed by negotiations between mainstream rebel factions and government representatives in the Kazakh capital Astana.

But 10 rebel factions have said they are suspending any talks related to the Astana negotiations or any discussions related to the ceasefire “until it is fully implemented”.

They include the powerful Army of Islam group which operates mainly outside the Syrian capital Damascus.

Opposition factions are angered in particular about a military offensive in the water-rich Barada Valley, north west of Damascus.

The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey, which support opposing sides of the Syria war, to end the near six-year conflict and jump-start peace negotiations.

The rebel statement said violations in the Barada Valley are continuing and “threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents”.

The statement also said the opposition will consider any military changes on the ground to be a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The Barada Valley, which is controlled by rebels but surrounded by pro-government forces including the Lebanese Hezbollah group, is the primary source of water for Damascus and its surrounding region. Recent unrest there has resulted in a severe water shortage in the capital since December 22md.

Images from the valley’s Media Centre indicate the Ain al-Fijeh spring and water processing facility have been destroyed, apparently in air strikes. The government says rebels spoiled the water source with diesel, forcing it to cut supplies to the capital.

The ceasefire agreement is supposed to pave the way for the government and the opposition to meet for talks for the first time in nearly a year in the second half of January. The Astana talks will be mediated by Russia, Turkey and Iran, although officials in Msocow have said other key players including the US are welcome to participate.

