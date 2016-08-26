Syrian government ends four-year siege on rebel Damascus suburb

Buses, ambulances and trucks have lined up at the entrance of a long-blockaded Damascus suburb to evacuate rebels and civilians under a deal struck between Syrian opposition forces and the government of President Bashar Assad.

The surrender of the Daraya suburb, which became an early symbol of the uprising against Mr Assad, marks a success for his government, removing a persistent threat only a few miles from his seat of power.

Daraya’s rebels agreed to evacuate in a deal late on Thursday, after four years of gruelling bombardment and a crippling siege that left the sprawling suburb in ruins.

The suburb has been besieged and blockaded by government forces, with only one food delivery by the United Nations allowed to reach the district during this time.

The development comes as US secretary of state John Kerry arrived in Geneva on Friday for talks with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The talks centre on proposals to share intelligence and co-ordinate militarily with Russia against Islamic State and al-Qaeda in Syria and Iraq. Russia and Iran are strong backers of Mr Assad and have been accused of targeting western-backed rebel forces.

Located just southwest of Damascus, Daraya has been pummelled by government air strikes, barrel bombs and fighting over the years.

The evacuations are to begin later on Friday. At least 48 green and white buses, eight ambulances and several Red Crescent and UN vehicles were lined up at the entrance of Daraya, waiting for the green light.

In a landscape of severely damaged and deserted buildings, some of them charred, black smoke rose on the horizon – caused by the rebels burning their belongings before evacuating, according to Syrian army soldiers.

Safe exit

Under the deal, the government is to allow safe exit to 700 gunmen and let them head to the opposition-held northern province of Idlib . Around 4,000 civilians will be taken to shelters in and around Damascus.

“Idlib will be their graveyard,” said a Syrian army soldier. “This is a precious moment for every Syrian,” he added.

Daraya, which lies in the western Ghouta region, has suffered thousands of helicopter-dropped, unguided barrel bombs over the years.

It saw some of the first demonstrations against Mr Assad after the uprising against his family rule began in March 2011, during which residents took to the streets, some carrying red and white roses to reflect the peaceful nature of their protests.

It is the latest area to surrender to government troops following years of siege. Opposition activists and human rights groups accuse the government of using siege and starvation tactics to force surrender by the opposition.

The UN’s humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien told the UN Security Council earlier this year that severe food shortages were forcing some people in Daraya to eat grass. Residents had described burning plastic material to make fuel.

“No one will remain here”, said Hussam Ayash, a Daraya activist.

“We are being forced to leave, but our condition has deteriorated to the point of being unbearable,” he said, ahead of the evacuations. “We withstood for four years but we couldn’t any longer,” he said, choking on his words.

Mr Ayash said the situation became unbearable after the town’s remaining field hospital was bombed and destroyed last week. The government had in recent months also encroached on the town’s agricultural farms – the only source of food for the local population, which he estimated at 8,000 people.

