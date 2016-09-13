Syrian ceasefire largely holds but violence reported in some areas

A ceasefire in the Syrian civil war, negotiated by Russia and the United States, officially took effect at sundown Monday after a weekend of intensified fighting and a vow by Syria’s president to retake the entire country.

Despite pessimism over how long the ceasefire would last, calm was widely reported after it took effect at 7pm local time (4pm Irish time), but there were a few notable exceptions.

Less than an hour into the truce, residents in the divided northern city of Aleppo said via text message that a government helicopter had dropped explosive cylinders on a rebel-held district.

And in the southern province of Daraa, a rebel faction said in a statement that it had killed four government soldiers. By midnight, opposition factions had reported 10 violations by government forces.

There have been extensive doubts expressed among many entangled in the conflict that the ceasefire, timed to coincide with the start of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, will be respected.

Under the terms, if violence is significantly reduced for seven days, the United States and Russia will collaborate on new airstrikes against jihadi militants in Syria, and the Syrian air force will be barred from flying over insurgent-held areas.

The US supports an alliance of rebel groups and Russia supports president Bashar al-Assad. But both countries share an antipathy for Islamic State and Nusra Front fighters who have seized parts of Syria and made it a magnet for jihadis.

Under the ceasefire deal, during an initial period, all attacks are to stop except Syrian government attacks on those two jihadi groups. But the public does not know what the United States and Russia have defined as those groups’ territories.

An agreement on the ceasefire was reached late Friday in Geneva by Russian and US diplomats, who have been struggling to find a way to reduce violence in the increasingly complex conflict so that food and medicine can reach civilians. Nearly 100 people were reported killed in attacks on rebel-held areas around the country on Saturday and Sunday, according to tallies by medical workers, rescuers and monitoring groups.

New York Times