Suspected chemical attack kills dozens in Syria

A suspected chemical attack by Syrian government or Russian jets killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, a British-based war monitor said.

A Syrian military source denied that government forces used any such weapons, saying the army “does not and has not” used chemical weapons “not in the past and not in the future”.

The attack caused many people to choke or faint, and some had foam coming out of their mouths, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, citing medical sources who described it as a sign of a gas attack.

The air strikes also wounded more than 60 people in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, the observatory said.

Activists in northern Syria circulated pictures on social media showing a reported victim with foam around his mouth, and rescue workers hosing down almost naked children squirming on the floor.

A Syrian military source said last week allegations that government forces were using chemical weapons were “devoid of truth”.

Pro-opposition Orient News television said the attack on Tuesday killed 50 people and injured more than 150.

