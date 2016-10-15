Suicide bomber kills at least 31 at Baghdad Shia gathering
30 injured after bomber detonates explosive vest in a tent in a crowded market
Members of Shia group Asaib Ahl al-Haq put banners in the street against Turkey’s military presence in Iraq, in Basra, southeast of Baghdad on Thursday. A suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the middle of a Shia Muslim gathering in Baghdad killing at least 31 people and wounding about 30 on Saturday police said. Photograph: Reuters
A suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the middle of a Shia Muslim gathering in Baghdad, killing at least 31 people and wounding about 30 on Saturday, police and medics said.
The explosion went off inside a tent filled with people taking part in Shia Ashura rituals, mourning the killing of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Hussein in the 7th century.
Some people were also there to mourn the death of a local resident, said authorities.
The tent was set up in a crowded market in the city’s northern al-Shaab district.
Reuters