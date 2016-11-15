Russian air strikes hit rebel-held Aleppo after three-week pause

Russia has announced a major air offensive in Syria as opposition activists reported the first strikes in three weeks in the rebel-held section of the northern city of Aleppo.

The offensive began hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin and US president-elect Donald Trump discussed Syria over the phone and agreed on the need to combine efforts in the fight against what the Kremlin called the number one enemy — “international terrorism and extremism”.

US president Barack Obama’s administration has been trying for months to negotiate a ceasefire in Aleppo, the epicentre of the war between Syrian president Bashar Assad and rebels fighting to topple him, some of whom receive US aid.

Al-Qaeda’s local affiliate fights alongside the rebels, but the Islamic State group has no presence in Aleppo.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said in a meeting with Mr Putin on Tuesday that the operation involves aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which made a much-publicised trip to Syria’s shores last month.

He said Russian warplanes were targeting ammunition depots, training camps and armaments factories in the rebel-held province of Idlib and the central province of Homs. He did not mention Aleppo.

Activists reported strikes in all three places. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said missiles fired from Russian warships in the Mediterranean struck areas in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. The Observatory said air strikes also struck three neighbourhoods in Aleppo city, but had no immediate word on casualties.

Barrel bombs

Activist Baraa al-Halaby, based in eastern Aleppo, said warplanes were firing missiles and helicopters were dropping barrel bombs on the eastern part of Syria’s largest city.

In mid-October, Moscow said it would halt weeks of deadly air strikes to allow rebels and supporters to leave eastern Aleppo. The rebels refused to take up the offer and the United Nations failed to negotiate the delivery of aid into the besieged area.

On Saturday, government troops repelled a rebel offensive on western parts of Aleppo that was designed to break the siege on the opposition-held east. Aleppo has been contested since 2012.

The government siege has left about 275,000 people trapped, with no aid allowed in since July, amid a punishing bombing campaign.

In Geneva, meanwhile, two UN agencies said food production in Syria has shrunk to “an all-time low”, threatening to drive more people from their homes after more than five years of war.

The World Food Programme and the Food and Agricultural Organisation said factors like rising prices, poor weather, general instability and the lack of fertiliser and seeds could force some farmers to stop producing.

A joint report said the planting area in the 2015-16 season was the smallest ever in zones controlled by the government, ethnic Kurds and the armed opposition. WFP spokeswoman Bettina Luescher said information was lacking about areas controlled by IS.

FAO regional representative Abdessalam Ould Ahmed said 80 per cent of households lack food or money to buy it.

AP