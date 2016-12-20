Russia, Iran and Turkey ‘ready’ to broker Syrian peace deal

Russia, Iran and Turkey have said they are ready to help broker a Syrian peace deal after the three countries held talks in Moscow and adopted a declaration which set out the principles any agreement should adhere to.

The countries made the announcement after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov hosted talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts and Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu held parallel talks with his Iranian and Turkish opposite numbers.

The document, which Mr Shoigu called the “Moscow Declaration”, said the trio were confident it would revive the moribund peace process. It also backed an expanded ceasefire.

“Iran, Russia and Turkey are ready to facilitate the drafting of an agreement, which is already being negotiated, between the Syrian government and the opposition, and to become its guarantors,” the declaration said.

“They [Iran, Russia and Turkey] have invited all other countries with influence over the situation on the ground to do the same [help get a deal],” it said.

The move underlines the growing strength of Moscow’s links with Tehran and Ankara, despite the murder on Monday of Russia’s envoy to Turkey. It also reflects Russian president Vladimir Putin’s desire to cement his country’s growing influence in the Middle East and more widely.

It also shows how fed up Russia is with what it sees as long and pointless talks with the Obama administration over Syria. Mr Lavrov last week dismissed those talks as “fruitless sitting around”.

Peace negotiations

Mr Putin said last week that he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan were working to organise a new series of Syrian peace negotiations without the involvement of the United States or the United Nations

He said those talks could take place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, a close Russian ally.

Russia said the talks, if they happened, would be in addition to intermittent UN-brokered negotiations in Geneva.

Mr Lavrov said on Tuesday he thought what he called the Russia-Iran-Turkey troika was the most effective forum when it came to trying to solve the Syria crisis.

Mr Shoigu said only Russia, which has backed Syria president Bashar al-Assad with air strikes, special forces and military advisers, and Iran and Turkey were able to make a real difference.

“All previous attempts by the United States and its partners to agree on co-ordinated actions were doomed to failure,” Mr Shoigu said. “None of them wielded real influence over the situation on the ground.”

Humanitarian aid

Russia and Iran both back Mr Assad, but Turkey, a Nato member, has long made clear that it would prefer him to step down. Ankara has, however, moderated its rhetoric on Mr Assad in recent months, and Mr Lavrov said all three countries agreed the priority was to fight terrorism rather than to remove the Syrian leader.

The declaration said any Syria settlement should respect the country’s territorial integrity. “The ministers agreed the importance of expanding the ceasefire, unhindered access for humanitarian aid and free movement of civilians across Syria,” it said.

Separately, the Syrian government has authorised the United Nations to send an additional 20 staff to east Aleppo, where they will monitor the continuing evacuation of thousands of people, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The task that has been given and mandated by the Security Council is to monitor and observe the evacuations,” Jens Laerke told a news briefing in Geneva.

The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously called for UN officials and others to observe the evacuation of people from the last rebel-held enclave in Aleppo and monitor the safety of civilians who remain in the Syrian city.

The UN staff, composed of national and international staff already in its Damascus office, would travel to Aleppo “as soon as possible”, reinforcing a small UN monitoring team already at the al-Ramousah crossing, Mr Laerke said.

“We do not know exactly how many people remain in the besieged enclave. However, the goal is clearly that everyone who needs to get out and expressed a wish to get out can do so safely and in dignity,” he said.

Some 25,000 people have been evacuated from the rebel-held enclave since Thursday, including 15,000 on Monday and 10,000 last Thursday, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

– Reuters