Over 100 al-Qaeda operatives killed in US air strike

A US air strike on Thursday targeting an al-Qaeda camp in Syria killed more than 100 members of the militant group, a US defence official said on Friday.

The official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the air strike was primarily carried out by a B-52 bomber and dropped 14 munitions.

The official added that the strike against the camp took place in Idlib province, west of Aleppo.

– (Reuters)