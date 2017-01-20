Over 100 al-Qaeda operatives killed in US air strike
Bombing raid targets terrorist camp west of Aleppo in war-torn Syria, says defence source
Air strike was primarily carried out by a B-52 bomber. Photograph: Getty Images
A US air strike on Thursday targeting an al-Qaeda camp in Syria killed more than 100 members of the militant group, a US defence official said on Friday.
The official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the air strike was primarily carried out by a B-52 bomber and dropped 14 munitions.
The official added that the strike against the camp took place in Idlib province, west of Aleppo.
– (Reuters)