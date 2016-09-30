Obama pays tribute to Shimon Peres and quest for peace

In a dignified ceremony at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl national cemetery, Israel’s elder statesman Shimon Peres was laid to rest yesterday morning, with dozens of world leaders, presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers in attendance.

US president Barack Obama, who delivered a moving eulogy to close the ceremony, said the presence of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas at the funeral was a reminder of the “unfinished business of peace”.

Before the ceremony began, Mr Abbas shook hands and exchanged a few words with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu but there was no indication that the brief encounter would lead to a resumption of peace talks which have been suspended since April 2014.

Need for statehood

Mr Obama described Peres as one of “the giants of the 20th century” who will be remembered for his efforts to make peace with the Palestinians. Peres saw the need for Palestinian statehood, Obama said, paraphrasing him saying that “the Jewish people were not born to rule another people.”

“He believed the Zionist idea would be best protected when Palestinians too had a state of their own.” In comments appeared to be aimed at the right-wing in Israel, he rejected the accusation that Peres was naive in his search for peace. “He understood from hardearned experience that true security comes through making peace with your neighbours.”

Achieved greatness

Each of Peres’ three children gave a eulogy as well, shedding light on Shimon Peres as a loving father and grandad as well as a leading statesman on the world stage. His daughter, Tsvia, spoke tearfully about her father’s “two lives”: as a public figure and as a family man. “Although you will be remembered as one who dined with kings, I will remember you sitting in a French restaurant and saying, ‘It’s good, but not as good as Mom’s salad’.”

Peres’ son Yoni said that when Israel was a young country in constant danger, his father had decided to devote his life to the state and its citizens, and emphasised that despite difficulties, he had persisted and achieved greatness. Yoni recalled that once, when asked what he would like inscribed on his headstone, Peres replied without hesitation: “Died too soon.” “You indeed died too soon. You had much more to contribute. Rest in peace,” he said. Mr Netanyahu said he became a close friend of Peres even though they were rivals. “Peres participated in the revival of the Jewish people and grabbed the sword of David to protect it. Shimon contributed immensely to secure our defensive strength for generations to come, and we are grateful.”

Former US president Bill Clinton said Peres was Israel’s “biggest dreamer”. “He imagined all the things the rest of us could do. He started life as Israel’s brightest student, became its best teacher and ended up its biggest dreamer.”