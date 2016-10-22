Nearly 1,000 people treated for breathing problems in Mosul

Nearly 1,000 people have been treated for breathing problems linked to toxic gases from a sulphur plant which Islamic State militants are suspected to have set on fire near the city of Mosul, hospital sources said on Saturday.

No deaths were reported in connection with the incident, said the sources at the hospital in Qayyara, a town south of Mosul. The first cases began arriving on Friday morning, they said.

A sulphur plant caught fire earlier this week as the Iraqi army dislodged Islamic State fighters from the area of Mishraq, north of Qayyara. The US military said the militants had deliberately set it on fire.

Islamic State launched a major attack on the city of Kirkuk on Friday as Iraqi and Kurdish forces pursued operations to seize territory around Mosul in preparation for an offensive on the jihadists’ last major stronghold in Iraq.

Islamic State’s assault on Kirkuk, which lies in an oil-producing region, killed 18 members of the security forces and workers at a power station outside the city, including two Iranians, a hospital source said. Crude oil production facilities were not targeted and the power supply continued uninterrupted in the city.

Kirkuk is located east of Hawija, a pocket still under control of Islamic State, also known as Isis, that lies between Baghdad and Mosul. With air and ground support from the US-led coalition, Iraqi government forces captured eight villages south and southeast of Mosul. Kurdish forces attacking from the north and east also captured several villages, according to statements from their respective military commands overnight.

The offensive that started on Monday to capture Mosul is expected to become the biggest battle fought in Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003. US Secretary of Defence Ash Carter said on Friday, Turkey and Iraq had reached an agreement in principle that could allow a Turkish role in the Mosul campaign.

Speaking in Ankara after talks with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mr Carter said the details still needed to be hammered out. Nato member Turkey sees Mosul as firmly within its sphere of influence, but Iraq views Turkish military moves on its territory with apprehension.

The United Nations says Mosul could require the biggest humanitarian relief operation in the world, with worst-case scenario forecasts of up to a million people being uprooted. About 1.5 million residents are still believed to be inside Mosul. Islamic State has taken 550 families from villages around Mosul and is holding them close to Islamic State locations in the city, probably as human shields, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights office said in Geneva.

