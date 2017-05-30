Many dead after bombing outside ice cream shop in Baghdad

A bombing by the Islamic State group outside an ice cream shop in central Baghdad, and a rush-hour car bomb in another area, have killed at least 27 people.

The attacks come as Islamic State militants are steadily losing more territory to US-backed Iraqi forces in the battle for Mosul, the country’s second-largest city.

The night-time attack outside the ice cream parlour in the bustling Karrada neighbourhood killed 15 people and wounded 27.

A closed-circuit camera captured the moment of the explosion, the video showing a busy downtown avenue, with cars driving down the street when a massive blast strikes. A huge fireball then engulfs a building, forcing the cars to scramble to get away. Other videos of the attack posted on social media show wounded and bloodied people crying for help outside the ice cream parlour.

In the second attack, an explosives-laden car went off during rush hour near the state-run Public Pension Office in Baghdad’s busy Shawaka area, killing 12. At least 23 people were injured in the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the second bombing, though it also bore the hallmarks of IS.

The attacks came just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours. After sundown, families break their fast and Baghdad’s restaurants and cafes quickly fill up with people staying up long into the night.

During Ramadan last year, another section of Karrada was hit by a massive suicide bombing that killed almost 300 people, the deadliest single attack in the Iraqi capital in 13 years of war. The attack was also claimed by IS.

Details of how the militants managed to stage Tuesday’s attacks were not immediately clear. After last year’s attack, Iraqi authorities stepped up security in Karrada, especially in the area of the bombing.

In the northern city of Mosul, Iraqi troops are pushing IS fighters out of their last strongholds. Iraqi commanders say the offensive, which recently entered its eighth month, will mark the end of the IS caliphate in Iraq, but concede the group will likely increase insurgent attacks in the wake of military defeats.

– AP