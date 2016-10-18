Kurdish forces pause in advance on Mosul after capturing villages

Iraq’s Kurdish forces have said they are pausing in their advance on Mosul after capturing a handful of villages to the east from the Islamic State group as the Iraqi army presses ahead with the next stage of the operation to retake the IS-held city.

Colonel Khathar Sheikhan, of the Kurdish forces, known as peshmerga, said on Tuesday that his troops have achieved their objectives and “are just holding our positions” in the Khazer area.

The pause comes after a day of intense fighting involving air strikes, heavy artillery and Islamic State, also known as Isis, car bombs.

The battle for Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city and the Islamic State group’s last urban bastion, started on Monday. It is expected to take weeks or even months.

The front line east of Mosul is some 30km from the city.

Aid groups have warned of a mass exodus of civilians that could overwhelm refugee camps.

Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of the operations on Monday on state television, launching the country’s toughest battle since US troops withdrew from Iraq nearly five years ago.

“These forces that are liberating you today, they have one goal in Mosul, which is to get rid of Daesh and to secure your dignity,” Mr al-Abadi said, addressing the city’s residents and using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State. “God willing, we shall win.”

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, fell to Islamic State in the summer of 2014 as the militants swept over much of the country’s north and central areas.

Weeks later the head of the extremist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, announced the formation of a self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria from the pulpit of a Mosul mosque.

If successful, the liberation of Mosul would be the biggest blow yet to the group.

Mr al-Abadi pledged the fight for the city would lead to the liberation of all Iraqi territory from the militants this year.

‘Decisive moment’

In Washington, US defence secretary Ash Carter called the launch of the Mosul operation “a decisive moment in the campaign” to defeat Islamic State.

The US is providing air strikes, training and logistical support, but insists Iraqis are leading the charge.

More than 25,000 troops will be involved in the operation, launching assaults from five directions, according to Iraqi Brig Gen Haider Fadhil.

The troops include elite special forces who are expected to lead the charge into the city, as well as Kurdish forces, Sunni tribal fighters, federal police and state-sanctioned Shia militias.

Ethnic tensions

Mosul is also a test for the government’s ability to control the multiple sectarian and ethnic tensions swirling around the conflict.

Mosul is a mostly Sunni city that was long a centre of bitterness against the Shia-led government, fuelling insurgent and militant movements ever since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

While two years of Islamic State rule may have left residents hating the militants, there is also little love for the government.

The role of the Shia militias in the offensive has been particularly sensitive.

Shia militia forces have been accused of carrying out abuses against civilians in other Sunni areas.

But Sunnis are also suspicious of the Kurds, who have ambitions to expand their self-rule area into Nineveh province, where Mosul is located.

Lt Col Amozhgar Taher, with the peshmerga, said his men would not enter Mosul itself because of “sectarian sensitivities”.

Instead they will retake the villages to the east of the city, home to Christians and the Shabak, another minority group.

