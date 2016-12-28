Kerry speech biased against Israel - Binyamin Netanyahu

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said US secretary of state John Kerry’s Middle East speech on Wednesday was biased against Israel.

In a statement in English issued by his office, Mr Netanyahu said: “Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel.”

The speech, he added, was a “great disappointment”.

The Israeli leader said Mr Kerry “obsessively dealt with settlements”, which the United States strongly opposes.

Mr Netanyahu also accused Mr Kerry of barely touching upon “the root of the conflict - Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries”.

Reuters