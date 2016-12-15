Israeli women barred as Knesset begins banning short skirts

Some 30 parliamentary aides wearing miniskirts and short dresses were denied entry to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, on Wednesday, as they protested against a recent decision to strictly enforce a dress code that has led to a number of female aides being denied entry to the building.

With the commotion at the entrance to the Knesset in full swing, one of the most reserved parliamentary members, Manuel Trajtenberg, a distinguished economics professor from the opposition Zionist Union, stripped down to his vest in an act of solidarity. “You’ll all have to wear burkas!” he shouted.

Mr Trajtenberg later apologised for his outburst and said he supports a dress code that respects national institutions.

“But what does that mean? What are the criteria?” he added. “I have no doubt that this is discrimination against women. The dress code for men has nothing to do with style, like the women’s code does. We need to respect and not humiliate these amazing women who work with all their hearts.”

Same dresses

Short skirts have long been against the Knesset’s dress code. But the rules do not specify what length is considered acceptable, and a number of aides were turned back this week wearing the same dresses that they have worn in the past.

Most of the aides were eventually allowed in, some after changing into other clothes, but four were shut out. The aides said the new rules were an attempt to impose values of the Jewish ultra-Orthodox, which require women to cover their arms and legs, on the entire Knesset.

“I’ve worn this same dress many times,” said Kesem Rozenblat (30), an adviser to Knesset member Ilan Gilon of the left-wing Meretz party, who was refused entry. “Maybe they’re scared of women’s legs, I don’t know.”

Yuval Ofer, the parliamentary assistant of United List MK Dov Khanin, said: “It’s humiliating. I choose to dress respectfully and instead of looking at my face people are looking at my legs.

“Instead of respecting us as much as we respect our work, we have our attire examined,” she said. “If this is what’s going on in the parliament, what should other women feel?”

Protecting dignity

The Knesset’s spokesman called the protest “an orchestrated provocation that does not show respect for anyone . . . The Knesset guard are doing their work faithfully according to what has been the accepted dress code of the Knesset for years and protecting the Knesset’s dignity.”

Shelly Yachimovich, an MK from the Zionist Union, said the protest was not just a colourful story, but an important matter of values.

“This is a struggle for freedom of movement and women’s freedom, on which Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein declared war.”