Iraqi forces push towards Mosul’s government complex

Iraqi troops are within 800 metres of the main government complex in the northern city of Mosul, the capture of which would mark a symbolic victory against Islamic State.

Major General Thamir al-Hussaini, of Iraq’s elite rapid response units, said his forces were advancing along the Tigris River after retaking one of the city’s five damaged bridges.

He said the capture of the bridge could shorten supply lines and allow civilians in western Mosul, where heavy fighting is under way, to flee to the government-controlled eastern half of the city.

“In the coming day we will clear the government buildings,” he told reporters in Abu Saif, a village outside Mosul.

Inside the city, residents described Iraqi forces’ hold on the area as much more tenuous.

Within a few hundred metres of the bridge, makeshift roadblocks set up to prevent car bombs were still in place, preventing civilian and military traffic.

Muhammad Salah, a resident of a recently retaken neighbourhood nearby, said the bridge and the main road effectively mark the current front line in the fight.

He pointed to plumes of black smoke visible a few streets away, saying they were from cars along the main road set alight by the militants to conceal their positions from aircraft flying overhead.

“None of the main road has been liberated yet,” he said, as black ash drifted down on his garden like a light snow.

Corporal Hussein Ishaq, of the rapid response units, described the battle for the neighbourhood as “simple”, saying Islamic State, also known as Isis, defences were light and that his forces cleared the district in a single day.

Muhammad Abbas, a member of the militarised federal police, pointed to a street corner next to a garden full of fruit trees.

“There were two Islamic State fighters there, one with a suicide belt,” he said.

“A coalition plane saw them and killed them with an air strike.”

The munition left a deep hole in the ground. The street was still littered with leaves knocked off the trees, barely recognisable body parts and shreds of clothing.

Residents said Iraqi forces only pushed into the area after days of heavy air strikes and artillery fire.

“Honestly, it was a very fierce fight,” said Mr Salah.

Families leaving with children are reportedly taping their mouths shut with duct tape. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

Fleeing civilians

The UN migration agency, meanwhile, reported a surge in the number of fleeing civilians, saying more than 10,000 men, women and children have been displaced since the operation to retake western Mosul began on February 19.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) cited Iraqi government figures.

The IOM, citing accounts from those who have fled, said the streets are littered with the bodies of killed Islamic State militants as well as civilians.

It said the militants have raided the shops, warehouses and homes of those who have fled as they stockpile supplies.

Families leaving with children are reportedly taping their mouths shut with duct tape, or giving them sleeping pills or Valium in order to prevent them from alerting the militants.

More than 220,000 people have fled since US-backed Iraqi forces launched an offensive to retake Mosul in October, according to the IOM.

Of those, more than 175,000 remain displaced.

Mosul is Iraq’s second largest city, and its western half is the last significant urban area held by Islamic State in the country.

