Iraqi forces have captured all of east Mosul, says commander

Elite Iraqi forces have driven Islamic State fighters from all the districts of eastern Mosul they were tasked with recapturing, their commanding officer said on Wednesday, bringing almost all of the city’s eastern half under government control.

Lieut-Gen Talib Shaghati said the Counter Terrorism Services, which has spearheaded the three-month offensive against Islamic State in the northern Iraqi city, had taken control of the eastern bank of the Tigris river.

Regular army troops were still fighting the ultra-hardline militants in northeast Mosul, according to a military statement.

“Today we celebrate . . . the liberation of the eastern bank in Mosul,” Lieut-Gen Shaghati told reporters in the city.

He said capturing the western half of the city, which the jihadists still fully control, would be an easier task. Officers have previously said the more densely populated west bank could pose additional military challenges.

Westward advance

Bridges across the Tigris, which bisects Mosul from north to south, have been hit by US-led air strikes intended to impede Islamic State reinforcements joining the fighting in the eastern neighbourhoods, and more recently by the jihadists trying to block a future westward advance by the military.

A successful US-backed campaign will likely spell the end of the Iraqi side of the ultra-hardline group’s self-styled caliphate, which also extends deep into neighbouring Syria.

The army, special forces and elite police units have operated in tandem to capture different areas of eastern Mosul. The army is mostly deployed in the north, the special forces in the east, and the federal police in the south.

Army units advanced into the northeastern neighbourhoods of Qadiya 2 and al-Arabi, the military statement said.

Prime minister Haider al-Abadi said late on Tuesday that Islamic State had been severely weakened in the Mosul campaign, and that the military had begun “moving” against it in western Mosul, without elaborating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Increased air strikes

Residents reached by phone said air strikes against Islamic State deep inside western Mosul had increased in recent days.

More than a dozen missile strikes in the Yarmouk district targeted weapons depots and workshops used by the militants to make explosives. The strikes destroyed two car bombs stored there, one resident said.

Some raids had killed or wounded civilians, including some in the Mosul al-Jadida neighbourhood and an industrial zone, they said.

Reuters could not independently verify the witness accounts.

Reuters