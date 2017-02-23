Iraqi forces attack Islamic State military base near Mosul airport

Iraq forces have begun an assault on a military base south of the Islamic State-held city of Mosul.

Special forces say they have attacked the sprawling site that is adjacent to the city’s airport.

Troops reached the edge of the Ghazlani base on the edge of the city on Thursday morning and clashes are under way, Iraqi special forces officers said.

A federal police officer, who did not want to be named, says his forces are also pushing toward the Mosul airport.

The advances come days after Iraqi forces officially started the operation to push IS out of Mosul’s western half.

The operation to retake Iraq’s second largest city was officially launched in October and in January its eastern half was declared “fully liberated.”

Since the operation for Mosul’s western half began, Iraqi forces say they have retaken nearly 50 square miles south of the city.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said: “The counter-terrorism forces will be an additional force, which will expedite the liberation of Mosul’s western side.”

The battle for western Mosul, the extremist group’s last major urban bastion in Iraq, is expected to be the most daunting yet.

The streets are older and narrower in that section of the city, stretching west from the Tigris River that divides Mosul into the eastern and western half.

The dense urban environment is likely to force Iraqi soldiers to leave the relative safety of their armoured vehicles, and the presence of up to 750,000 civilians will also pose a challenge.

Mosul fell to IS in summer 2014, along with large areas of northern and western Iraq.

AP