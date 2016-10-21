Iraq city of Kirkuk ‘under attack from Islamic State’

Islamic State militants attacked several buildings in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Friday before dawn, security sources said.

The hardline militant group claimed the attacks in online statements.

Witnesses in the city said armed militants had attacked a police compound and fighting was under way. Multiple explosions and gunfire could be heard, they said.

Kirkuk is an oil rich city 180 miles north of Baghdad that is claimed by both Iraq’s central government and the country’s Kurdish region.

Crude production facilities were not targeted and power supply continued uninterrupted in the city, security sources said.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

Agencies