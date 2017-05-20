Iran election: Moderate cleric Rouhani ahead in initial count

Iran’s incumbent president Hassan Rouhani is ahead of his nearest competitor in an initial count of votes in the election.

Interior Ministry deputy minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi said in a televised news conference on Saturday morning that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday’s election. That puts turnout above 70 per cent.

Mr Ahmadi said the initial vote count has the moderate cleric Mr Rouhani with 14.6 million votes. Hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi has 10.1 million votes.

Mr Ahmadi said the Interior Ministry hopes to have final results later on Saturday.

The Islamic Republic’s first presidential election since the 2015 nuclear accord drew surprisingly large numbers of voters to polling stations, with some reporting waiting in line for hours to cast their votes.

Election officials extended voting hours at least three times.

