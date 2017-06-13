Hamas warns of violence as Israel decides on further Gaza power cuts

Hamas has warned that Israel’s decision to further reduce the electricity supply to the Gaza Strip could lead to a violent flare-up.

Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif Qanou described the decision as “dangerous and disastrous” and threatened that it would “lead to an accelerated deterioration and a blow-up of the situation in Gaza”.

“Those who will bear the consequences of this decision are the Israeli enemy, who is besieging the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, ” he said.

Despite Israel’s disengagement from Gaza in 2005, Gaza still receives nearly all its electricity from the Israeli grid, paid for by the Palestinian Authority, which controls the West Bank. The Israeli security cabinet decided it would cut the amount of power it supplies to the Gaza Strip following a request from Mr Abbas, who is seeking to increase pressure on Hamas, his Fatah party’s bitter rival.

Ten years ago this week Hamas seized control of Gaza following street battles with Fatah loyalists. Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

Humanitarian crisis

Aid agencies warn that a humanitarian crisis is looming, made more acute by the mounting international pressure on Qatar, Hamas’s main financial backer. Israeli military officials warn that in the event of a humanitarian crisis, Hamas may be tempted to launch a military campaign against Israel.

In the past months, after the Palestinian Authority informed Israel that it would no longer pay for the power supply to the Strip, Gaza residents have been able to use electricity for just a few hours a day. Many of them make use of generators. The new cut will reduce the supply to Gaza homes to just three hours a day.

Gaza’s health ministry spokesman Dr Ashraf al-Qidra warned of “dangerous consequences for the sick and public health” if electricity is further reduced. The lack of electricity also impacts on water desalination plants, which provide drinking water.

Some Israeli ministers criticised what appeared to be Israel taking sides in the ongoing Fatah-Hamas dispute.

Defence minister Avigdor Lieberman warned Hamas that Israel would not tolerate any attacks emanating from Gaza.

“We have no intention of initiating any military action, and we have no intention of ignoring any provocation. We will respond with might to any provocation, hitting high-quality targets. There will be no compromise on this matter.”

He said Hamas has to change its policy. “It is unacceptable that Hamas collects taxes from the Gaza residents and the money goes to tunnels and rockets and not to developing the electricity and water economy.”

Education minister Naftali Bennett warned that Israel should prepare for a flare-up given the possibility of a humanitarian crisis due to the electricity cuts.