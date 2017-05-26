Gunmen kill 24 in attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

Twenty-four people have been killed and 25 others were injured after gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of the Egyptian capital.

The attack happened while the bus was travelling to the St Samuel Monastery in the Minya area, about 225km south of Cairo, the health ministry said. Between eight and 10 attackers dressed in military uniforms opened fire on the bus, according to witnesses. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came on the eve of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.

Egypt has been fighting militants linked to Islamic State, also known as Isis, who have waged an insurgency, mainly focused on the volatile north of the Sinai peninsula, although there have also been attacks on the mainland.

Egypt has seen a wave of attacks on its Christians, including twin suicide bombings in April and another attack in December on a Cairo church that left more than 75 people dead and scores wounded.

Isis in Egypt claimed responsibility for those attacks and vowed to carry out more.

Late last month, Pope Francis visited Egypt in part to show his support for the Christians of this Muslim majority Arab nation who have been increasingly targeted by Islamist militants. During the trip, Francis paid tribute to the victims of the December bombing at Cairo’s St Peter’s church, which is located in close proximity to St Mark’s cathedral, the seat of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

Following the pope’s visit, the Islamic State affiliate in Egypt vowed to escalate attacks against Christians, urging Muslims to steer clear of Christian gatherings and western embassies as they are targets of their group’s militants.

Egypt’s Copts, the Middle East’s largest Christian community, have repeatedly complained of suffering discrimination, as well as outright attacks, at hands of the country’s majority Muslim population. Over the past decades, they have been the immediate targets of Islamist terrorists.

They rallied behind general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in 2013 when he ousted his Islamist predecessor Mohamed Morsi, who hails from the Muslim Brotherhood group. Attacks on Christian homes, businesses and churches subsequently surged, especially in the country’s south.

PA