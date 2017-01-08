Four killed as truck rams into Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem

A lorry rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers who were disembarking from a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four people and wounding 15 others, according to Israeli police who called it a deliberate attack.

“It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack,” a police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio.

Police said the dead, three women and one man, were all in their twenties.

An Israeli bus driver who witnessed the incident said on the radio the truck ploughed into a group of soldiers, and that they fired on the driver, who reversed direction and ran over them again.

“They shot him, until they neutralised him,” said the bus driver, who gave his name only as Moshe. Israeli TV stations said the driver was killed, and footage showed bullet holes in the truck’s windscreen.

Israeli television stations said at least four people were killed and that some 15 wounded were strewn on the street at the Armon Hanatziv promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.

Israel Radio reported the driver was a Palestinian but did not immediately give his name.

A wave of Palestinian street attacks, including vehicle rammings, has largely slowed but not stopped completely since it began in October 2015.

Since that time Palestinian attackers have killed 40 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

Israel says the violence is driven by a Palestinian campaign of incitement, while Palestinians say it is the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation and dwindling hopes for an independent state.

